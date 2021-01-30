#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

Man to appear in court over assault that left woman with serious head injuries

The assault happened on Thursday in Ennis.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 7:43 AM
19 minutes ago 1,051 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5340063
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IN his 30s is due to appear in court this morning over a serious assault on a woman in Ennis in Co Clare on Thursday.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 11am today.

Gardaí were alerted to the assault incident in the Market area of Ennis town centre at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

It is understood the woman suffered serious head injuries in the incident and is in an induced coma.

She was rushed to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this incident or were in the Market area of Ennis between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday to get in touch.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users, particularly those with camera footage, to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie