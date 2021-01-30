Man to appear in court over assault that left woman with serious head injuries

A MAN IN his 30s is due to appear in court this morning over a serious assault on a woman in Ennis in Co Clare on Thursday.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 11am today.

Gardaí were alerted to the assault incident in the Market area of Ennis town centre at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

It is understood the woman suffered serious head injuries in the incident and is in an induced coma.

She was rushed to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this incident or were in the Market area of Ennis between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday to get in touch.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users, particularly those with camera footage, to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed for legal reasons