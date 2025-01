A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in relation to an assault of a woman on a commuter bus service in Rathfarnham, Dublin on 29 May, 2024.

He was arrested yesterday afternoon and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice in Dublin this morning.

An appeal for information regarding the incident was broadcast on RTÉ’s Crimecall on Monday night and gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance following this appeal.

Advertisement