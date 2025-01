A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of an off-duty PSNI officer in Co Antrim.

The incident happened in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday, 6 January.

An off-duty PSNI officer was injured in the shooting incident and taken to hospital.

It is believed that the officer’s personal protection weapon was used during the incident.

The off-duty officer has since been discharged from hospital and a PSNI spokesperson said he “continues to be supported by colleagues as he recovers”.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.