A MAN HAS been charged with Murder, Rape and Arson with Intent to Endanger Life by police in Derry investigating the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell last Saturday.

The woman’s body was found at a home on in Harvey Street during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Firefighters and police units had responded to a report that there had been a fire taking place at the apartment. Montserrat was located in the bedroom of the downstairs flat.

A 28-year-old man has today been charged by police investigating the killing.

He will appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly of the Police Service of Northern Ireland on Monday said that the woman was found with multiple injuries and was the victim of a “horrific attack”.