A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Quaham Babatunde, who was stabbed in Dublin city centre last weekend.

A 23-year-old man, who was arrested by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland on Sunday, has been charged in Belfast this evening. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Advertisement

Babatunde, a Nigerian national, died following a fatal stabbing incident on South Anne Street in Dublin city shortly after 3am last Saturday morning.

Two men, both aged 21 years old, have been charged in recent days in connection with the incident.

Rory Carr, of Ard Na Gréine, Seapoint Lane, Balbriggan, Co Dublin and Jeffery Bangu, of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, Co Dublin have appeared before courts in Dublin and were remanded in custody.

Both men are set to appear before the courts again next week.