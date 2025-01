A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the death of a woman at a residence in Waterford City yesterday.

The woman’s body was discovered by gardaí at a residence on O’Brien Street in the city at 10am yesterday.

A man was in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and was held on suspicion of an offence under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The man has since been charged and is due before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this evening at 8pm.

Advertisement