Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Man dies after fall in Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar

Authorities were notified of the incident at roughly 19.00pm yesterday evening.

By Sarah McGuinness Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM
19 minutes ago 2,353 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5831063
Image: Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue
Image: Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue

A MAN IN his late 60s has died after falling 20 metres in the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar, Co Leitrim, yesterday.

The deceased, originally hailing from Galway but who was believed to be holidaying in the area with his partner, fell after becoming disoriented while walking through the region, according to the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue team.

It is understood that the man fell approximately 20 metres into a nearby river, sustaining a severe head injury.

Speaking to The Journal, a spokesperson from the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue group said that the team was notified of the casualty at approximately 19.00pm yesterday evening.

A rescue team of 10 volunteers arrived first at the scene and began to extract the man from the area. They were shortly followed by the National Ambulance Service and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118.

The deceased is believed to have been alive but in critical condition at this time. It is understood that the cold temperature of the water caused him to fall into a state of hypothermia.

The spokesperson also said that weather-induced high water levels and dense vegetation meant the rescue was complex.

He said: “CPR was performed on the gentleman for approximately 30 minutes by the rescue certified emergency services [once the casualty was extracted]. 

“Unfortunately he could not be revived at the scene and succumbed to injuries.”

The man was then brought by a local undertaker to Sligo University Hospital.

Spanning roughly 1.2 kilometres and offering views of the Glencar valley, the trail leading to the Devil Chimney waterfall is popular walking destination along the west of Ireland.

It attracts many tourists staying in the region, according to the mountain rescue spokesperson. 

Sarah McGuinness

About the author
Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie

