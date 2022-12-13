Gardaí launch investigation after man (40s) found dead in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin

A MAN’S BODY has been discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Ballybrack, Co Dublin this afternoon.

The body of the man, who was aged in his 40s, was found shortly after 3pm this afternoon at a house in Cromlech Fields, Ballybrack.

Gardaí have said that they have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body.

The scene is currently closed for a technical and forensic examination, with the body of the deceased remaining at the scene.

“The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Investigations are currently ongoing.