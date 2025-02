A MAN HAS died following a crash in a hotel car park in the town of Rathkeale, County Limerick.

The incident happened last night at 10pm to the scene at Lower Main Street, Rathkeale and found the man in a car that had crashed.

A garda spokeswoman has said that an investigation is underway.

“At approximately 10pm Gardaí assisted emergency services at the scene. A man, aged in his 60s was removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced deceased. A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported. Investigations ongoing,” she said.