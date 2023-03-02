Man (20s) dies after single-vehicle collision in Thurles

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Tipperary.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident that occurred at around 3:15am this morning at College Green in Thurles.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics, but was later pronounced deceased. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí said a post-mortem will take place in due course.

There were two other people in the car but no other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene is underway by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.