Body of man in his 20s recovered after car enters canal in Cavan

THE BODY OF a man in his 20s has been recovered from a canal in Co Cavan.

A car entered the canal at Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridge, at about 6.30pm yesterday.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were inside the car at the time.

The body of a man in his mid-20s was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at scene.

The two other men escaped uninjured, but one was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and a Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination.

The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.