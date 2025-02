FOUL PLAY HAS been ruled out in the case of a 62-year-old man who died following a house fire at a flat in Togher Road in Cork city on Friday night.

Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended at the flat shortly before 7pm on Friday.

Michael O’Sullivan was found deceased in the kitchen area of his first floor home. Officers had to use breathing apparatus to enter the smoke filled room.

A woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. She had been helped out of the three storey building by a brave neighbour who spotted the smoke and went to her assistance.

The flat was preserved for a technical examination. A postmortem examination was also carried out at Cork University Hospital this morning.

The examination revealed that there was nothing sinister in the passing of Mr O’Sullivan.

A file on the case will be sent to Cork city Coroner Philip Comyn and an inquest will be held in due course.

Local Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh O’ Laoghaire described the death of the local man as “desperate news” and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Ferghal Dennehy also said that his thoughts and prayers were with the loved ones of the dead man.