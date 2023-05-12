Man (50s) dies and teenager hospitalised after two-vehicle collision in Co Galway

A MAN HAS died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Galway this morning.

The incident happened on the N65 at Moyleen at approximately 7.30am.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 50s, was taken to University College Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries. However, he later passed away.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later stage.

The second driver, a male in his late teens, was taken to University College Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N65 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.