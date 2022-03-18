#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 18 March 2022
Advertisement

Man (30s) dies following collision between articulated truck and car in Co Limerick

The incident happened at approximately 2.50am at Killeheen, Rathkeale.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 18 Mar 2022, 10:47 AM
14 minutes ago 1,324 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5714721
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN HAS died and another man has been hospitalised following a collision between an articulated truck and a car in Co Limerick. 

The incident happened at approximately 2.50am at Killeheen, Rathkeale. 

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a man aged in his early 30s, was fatally injured in the collision. 

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his early 50s, was injured in the collision. 

He has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries. 

The road is currently closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie