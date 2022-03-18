Man (30s) dies following collision between articulated truck and car in Co Limerick

A MAN HAS died and another man has been hospitalised following a collision between an articulated truck and a car in Co Limerick.

The incident happened at approximately 2.50am at Killeheen, Rathkeale.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a man aged in his early 30s, was fatally injured in the collision.

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his early 50s, was injured in the collision.

He has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.