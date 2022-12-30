Man (30s) dies after getting into difficulty in water off coast of Galway

A MAN HAS died after getting into difficulty in water off the coast of Galway.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in the water off the coast of Spiddal shortly before 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 30s, had gotten into difficulty in the water.

Following a search operation by emergency services, including the Coast Guard, the body of the man was recovered from the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.