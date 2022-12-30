Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 30 December 2022 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo
# Spiddal
Man (30s) dies after getting into difficulty in water off coast of Galway
A file will be prepared for the Coroner.
9.6k
1
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died after getting into difficulty in water off the coast of Galway. 

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in the water off the coast of Spiddal shortly before 1.30pm yesterday afternoon. 

A man, aged in his 30s, had gotten into difficulty in the water.

Following a search operation by emergency services, including the Coast Guard, the body of the man was recovered from the water. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A file will be prepared for the Coroner. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     