A MAN HAS died following a single-vehicle crash overnight in Co Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the N71 in Clonakilty, Co Cork at 12.15am last night.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A technical examination of the scene has yet to take place and the road currently remains closed as gardaí preserve the scene of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this collision is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 12am and 12.30am last night who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make the video available to Gardaí.