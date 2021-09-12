#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 12 September 2021
Man dies during adventure race near Galway-Mayo border

The man died during the final section of the Gaelforce West event.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 7:39 AM
File photo of Killary fjord.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN DIED after falling ill while taking part in an adventure race in the Maumturk mountains in Co Galway.

The organisers of Gaelforce West said they are deeply saddened to confirm that a competitor died during the final section of the race yesterday.

“At 12:21 race control was notified that a competitor had become ill on the final section of the race route,” the organisers said in a statement.

According to the statement “the event marshals responded to the scene immediately. The emergency plan was activated and the emergency services, including helicopter support, were called to the scene.

“Despite all of the care given to the competitor he did not survive. The competitor’s next of kin have been notified.

We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the competitor and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

The organisers said they will not be releasing any details of the competitor.

Gardaí confirmed that emergency services attended the scene of the medical emergency on the mountain at around 1pm yesterday and that a man in his 40s was taken to a nearby hospital. 

The final stage of the race is a seven kilometre climb in the Maumturk mountain range. Earlier sections of the race include kayaking across Killary fjord, three running or walking stages and a 35 kilometre cycle.

Céimin Burke
