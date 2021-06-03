Man (56) dies while climbing Mount Brandon in Kerry

A MAN HAS died after falling ill on Mount Brandon in Kerry this afternoon.

The Valentia Coast Guard was contacted by gardaí in Tralee at 1.30pm today to inform them a 56-year-old man had collapsed on Mt Brandon.

The man was climbing the Faha route on the mountain with four others when rescue services were called.

Kerry Mountain Rescue was tasked to attend with assistance from the Dingle Coast Guard.

The Rescue 115 helicopter was also assigned to attend from Shannon, but was unable to assist due to poor visibility at the scene.

Dingle Coast Guard travelled up the mountain by vehicle until conditions worsened. Rescuers continued on foot.

The Coast Guard located the man with assistance from ambulance paramedics. The man was declared dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not been identified, but it is understood to have been sudden. His family members have been contacted.

The man’s body was brought down the mountain by the Dingle Coast Guard assisted by Kerry Mountain Rescue.

Gardaí said the man’s body has been taken to Kerry University Hospital morgue where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Kerry Mountain Rescue is currently attending another rescue situation on Carrauntoohil involving an 80-year-old man suffering from exhaustion.