#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 2 August 2021
Advertisement

Man dies after being detained by Berlin police during anti-restrictions clashes

Thousands of people had rallied in the German capital’s Mitte district.

By Press Association Monday 2 Aug 2021, 1:03 PM
5 minutes ago 308 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5512935
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

A 49-YEAR-OLD MAN has died after being detained by police during protests in Berlin against the German government’s anti-coronavirus measures.

Police said the man who died had complained of tingling in his arm and chest while officers checked his ID in the capital’s Mitte district, where thousands of protesters had rallied despite an official ban on demonstrations.

Officers provided first aid to the man until an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

A routine investigation has been opened into the man’s death.

demonstration-ban-in-berlin-police Thousands of people marched through Berlin yesterday. Source: DPA/PA Images

Thousands of anti-lockdown demonstrators defied a court-ordered protest ban yesterday and gathered in the streets of Berlin, resulting in scuffles with police.

Police said some protesters had “harassed and attacked” officers and ignored roadblocks, disrupting traffic in parts of the German capital.

“Our barriers are ignored, sometimes overrun and emergency services are attacked,” Berlin police tweeted.

A police spokesman said some 5,000 protesters had turned out.

About 600 people were detained during the demonstrations, which saw outbursts of violence as protesters defied orders to disperse and tried to break through police lines.

A police spokeswoman said authorities are still trying to determine how many protesters and officers were injured during yesterday’s events, which were spread out across a large area.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

f9916fa7-53a8-4978-87b9-d2376dec1ad7 A demonstrator with a plastic bucket placed on his head reading ‘Absolutely safe against the stupidity virus’. Source: PA Images

The protest was called by the “Querdenker” (Lateral Thinkers) movement: a mix of critics of coronavirus vaccines, pandemic conspiracy theorists, and members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Judges had banned several of its planned demos this weekend, including yesterday’s one that was expected to draw some 22,500 people.

The court said it could not allow the rallies to go ahead over fears that participants would flout rules on mask wearing and social distancing, at a time when Germany’s infection numbers are on the rise again.

Germany has relaxed many of the measures imposed during the height of the pandemic, but some requirements to wear masks indoors and present negative Covid-19 tests or certificates of vaccination are still in place.

With reporting from AFP.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie