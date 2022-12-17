Man (40s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Cork

A MAN HAS died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork.

The crash occurred on the R619 near Dromahane in Cork at around 5.05pm yesterday evening.

The driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man aged in his mid-40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by forensic collision investigators. The R619 Dromahane to Bweeng road near Dromahane is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area between 4pm and 5.15pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.