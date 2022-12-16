Man (80s) dies after being struck by car in Co Offaly

AN ELDERLY PEDESTRIAN has died after being struck by a car in Co Offaly yesterday evening.

The incident happened at approximately 7.45pm on the R420 in Tullamore.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R420 between Tullamore and Clara, between 7.30pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.