Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 16 December 2022 Dublin: -3°C
Google Street View File photo - R420 in Tullamore
# Tullamore
Man (80s) dies after being struck by car in Co Offaly
The incident happened at approximately 7.45pm yesterday on the R420 in Tullamore.
928
0
13 minutes ago

AN ELDERLY PEDESTRIAN has died after being struck by a car in Co Offaly yesterday evening. 

The incident happened at approximately 7.45pm on the R420 in Tullamore.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R420 between Tullamore and Clara, between 7.30pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     