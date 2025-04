A MAN ARRESTED in connection with the discovery of the body of a man at his home in Killybegs, Co Donegal is to appear in court this afternoon.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested yesterday and has since been charged.

The deceased man has been named locally as Eddie Friel.

Aged in his 60s, it’s understood he lived alone in a bungalow on the Harbour View Drive estate in the fishing town of Killybegs.

His body was found at the quiet estate at approximately 12.20pm on Sunday afternoon.

The post mortem has since been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said.