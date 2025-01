A MAN HAS been extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland by the PSNI over a fatal crash in Co Donegal which occurred eight years ago.

The 31-year-old man is wanted to stand trial for the offence of dangerous driving causing death in relation to a collision which occurred in Co Donegal in 2017.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in the deaths of two teenage friends, Nathan Fullerton (17) and Nathan Farrell (18), on 29 April, 2017.

The incident occurred when a car they were travelling in hit a wall before crashing into a tree on a straight stretch of the Quigley’s Point to Moville Road at around 3.35am on the morning in question.

The five, mostly teenage, friends were driving home from a night out at a local disco when the crash occurred.

The man, who is from Buncrana, was expected to appear before Carndonagh District Court today.

Police in Northern Ireland said that the man is also wanted to stand trial for possession of a controlled drug for the purposes of sale and supply, in connection with an offence alleged to have taken place in the Donegal area in July 2020.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions,” Sergeant Davey from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit said.

“We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

Separately, a 41-year-old man was extradited to Lithuania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of two years and eight months in relation to a number of fraud offences that occurred in 2016 and 2017.

He was arrested in the Armagh area in November 2024.