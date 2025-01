A MAN IN his 30s was found dead at his home following an unreported crash in Co Galway on Thursday.

The unreported single-vehicle crash, involving an SUV, occurred on the L4102, a minor road at Slievaun near Clarinbridge, Co Galway, shortly after 9:15am.

The sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was discovered dead at his home in Clarinbridge the following day.

Following a post-mortem, Gardaí began a Fatal Traffic Collision investigation.

Both the vehicle and the scene of the collision have been examined.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the collision, including motorists with dash-cam footage, to come froward.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” a garda spokesperson said.