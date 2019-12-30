This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man found dead in Cork named locally as Francis Dunne (64)

The deceased was discovered at around 4pm on Saturday at Castlegrenna House on Boreenmanna Road.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 30 Dec 2019, 8:43 AM
4 minutes ago 194 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949778
Boreenmanna Road, Cork City
Image: GoogleMaps
Boreenmanna Road, Cork City
Boreenmanna Road, Cork City
Image: GoogleMaps

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for witnesses after the body of a man was found dismembered on the grounds of a derelict house on Saturday afternoon. 

The deceased has been named locally as 64-year-old Francis Dunne – who had engaged with homeless services in the city for some time and had not been seen for a number of days – following a post-mortem examination last night. 

His body was discovered at around 4pm on Saturday at Castlegrenna House on Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city by a neighbour.

It is not known if he was killed at the scene or if his body was disposed of on the grounds of the two-storey detached period house.

Speaking from the scene yesterday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Comyns said the deceased suffered “severe injuries” and urged anyone with information into the man’s death to come forward. 

Superintendent Comyns said there was no reason for anybody to have any apprehension about contacting gardaí when asked if there was a “fear factor” for people coming forward. 

“I can reassure people. They have absolutely nothing to fear. Anybody who has a fear can contact the Garda Confidential Line and speak in confidence with us,” he said.

“We have a full investigation up and running. We have local patrols out in the area. We have a lot of uniformed gardaí carrying out house to house enquiries and looking at the CCTV.

“This is normally a very quiet area. There is a lot of traffic, a lot of pedestrian traffic but it is a quiet area which doesn’t get a huge amount of garda activity. A lot of people in this area do walk in to the city centre. It is a derelict house. There shouldn’t be any activity in and around the house,” he said. 

“We are appealing for any persons who may have passed on Boreenmanna Road over the last number of days, going back to Christmas Day, if they had seen any activity around this derelict house, to please contact us,” said Comyns. 

Gardaí particularly want to speak to motorists, drivers with dash cams, pedestrians and locals in the area since 25 December and who may have seen activity near the property involved.

The property has lain idle for over a year. The previous occupant of the house is in a care home. It is understood that people were known to drink on the grounds of property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

With reporting by Olivia Kelleher 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie