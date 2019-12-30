Man found dead in Cork named locally as Francis Dunne (64)

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for witnesses after the body of a man was found dismembered on the grounds of a derelict house on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been named locally as 64-year-old Francis Dunne – who had engaged with homeless services in the city for some time and had not been seen for a number of days – following a post-mortem examination last night.

His body was discovered at around 4pm on Saturday at Castlegrenna House on Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city by a neighbour.

It is not known if he was killed at the scene or if his body was disposed of on the grounds of the two-storey detached period house.

Speaking from the scene yesterday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Comyns said the deceased suffered “severe injuries” and urged anyone with information into the man’s death to come forward.

Superintendent Comyns said there was no reason for anybody to have any apprehension about contacting gardaí when asked if there was a “fear factor” for people coming forward.

“I can reassure people. They have absolutely nothing to fear. Anybody who has a fear can contact the Garda Confidential Line and speak in confidence with us,” he said.

“We have a full investigation up and running. We have local patrols out in the area. We have a lot of uniformed gardaí carrying out house to house enquiries and looking at the CCTV.

“This is normally a very quiet area. There is a lot of traffic, a lot of pedestrian traffic but it is a quiet area which doesn’t get a huge amount of garda activity. A lot of people in this area do walk in to the city centre. It is a derelict house. There shouldn’t be any activity in and around the house,” he said.

“We are appealing for any persons who may have passed on Boreenmanna Road over the last number of days, going back to Christmas Day, if they had seen any activity around this derelict house, to please contact us,” said Comyns.

Gardaí particularly want to speak to motorists, drivers with dash cams, pedestrians and locals in the area since 25 December and who may have seen activity near the property involved.

The property has lain idle for over a year. The previous occupant of the house is in a care home. It is understood that people were known to drink on the grounds of property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

With reporting by Olivia Kelleher