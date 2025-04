GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in Killybegs this afternoon.

The man was found unresponsive at a residence on Harbour View Drive by gardaí and emergency services, who responded to a report at approximately 12:20pm.

The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic examination.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist will be arranged. The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.