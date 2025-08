GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at a residence in Carrick-On-Suir in Co Tipperary having been found unresponsive.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the man’s condition at approximately 3:30am this morning.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination. The Coroner has been notified. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information related to this incident to come forward.

The included an appeal for “any road users who were in the area of Cregg Road, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Tipperary, between 8pm on Friday 1st August 2025, and 3.30am on Monday 4th August 2025″ to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was traveling in the area at the time is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.