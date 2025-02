A MAN CHARGED today with possession of €204,000 worth of cocaine was told by a judge that if he didn’t answer his mobile phone to Gardaí it would be seen as a breach of his bail conditions.

James Quinn, (53), Cois Rioga, Caherconlish, Co Limerick, was granted bail by judge Patricia Harney.

Mr Quinn appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court, sitting at Kilmallock courthouse, Kilmallock, county Limerick, charged with one count of possession of cocaine for sale or supply, contrary to section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and with one count of possession of cocaine, contrary to section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Quinn was arrested by members of the Limerick Divisional Garda Drugs Unit on the N20, at Ballyourgan, near the village of Croom, last Friday afternoon.

In an intelligence-led garda operation armed detectives stopped and searched a car and recovered €204,000 worth of cocaine, and Mr Quinn was arrested at the scene.

Detective Garda Anthony Harnett, Henry Street Garda Station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Quinn, at the Garda station, at 3.36pm, yesterday, Saturday and charging him at 3.58pm.

Advertisement

The court heard Mr Quinn did not reply to any of the charges.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson, Bruff Garda Station, told the court that Gardaí had no objection to bail, provided Mr Quinn abided by bail conditions, including that he lodge a €1,000 cash surety in court.

Inspector Thompson sought “a 12-week remand subject to a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions” (DPP).

Mr Quinn lodged the €1,000 cash in court and he agreed to bail conditions including that he reside at his home address in Caherconlish, and inform Gardaí in writing if he intended to change his address; sign on three times a week at Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick; surrender his passport and not apply for any new travel documents; be available to Gardaí at all times on a charged and in-credit mobile phone; and not commit any criminal offences while on bail.

Judge Harney warned Mr Quinn that failure to answer his phone to Gardaí would be seen as a breach of his bail terms by the court, and he would be arrested and held in continuing custody.

The judge remanded Mr Quinn on bail to appear before Limerick District Court again on April 30th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

As he walked out of court on bail, Mr Quinn held a garment in front of his face.