A MAN HAS been hospitalised after two burglars broke into his house in north Dublin and assaulted him.

Gardaí are currently investigating the aggravated burglary which took place at a house on Whitestown Road in Rush in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two men broke into the house, assaulted the owner and left with a sum of cash. The owner of the house was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.