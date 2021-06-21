Man hospitalised after assault in Dublin City on Saturday night

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after a man in his forties was seriously assaulted on Saturday night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on Parnell Square North just after 10pm.

The victim was found with serious head injuries and was then taken to the Mater Hospital. His condition is understood to be stable.

Gardaí have said the scene has been preserved for forensic examination and enquiries are continuing.

They are appealing to anyone who was at Parnell Square North between 10pm and 11pm on the night of Saturday, 19 June, to come forward. They are particularly interested in any road users who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.