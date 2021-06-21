#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 21 June 2021
Advertisement

Man hospitalised after assault in Dublin City on Saturday night

The investigation is ongoing after the assault left the man with serious head injuries.

By Niamh Quinlan Monday 21 Jun 2021, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 7,420 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5472681
Parnell Square North
Image: Google maps
Parnell Square North
Parnell Square North
Image: Google maps

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after a man in his forties was seriously assaulted on Saturday night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on Parnell Square North just after 10pm.

The victim was found with serious head injuries and was then taken to the Mater Hospital. His condition is understood to be stable.

Gardaí have said the scene has been preserved for forensic examination and enquiries are continuing.

They are appealing to anyone who was at Parnell Square North between 10pm and 11pm on the night of Saturday, 19 June, to come forward. They are particularly interested in any road users who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie