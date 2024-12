A MAN REMAINS in hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Sunday evening.

Gardaí said the collision, which involved a pedestrian and a car on Lower Rathmines Road, Rathines, occurred at approximately 8.45pm yesterday.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken by Ambulance to St. James’s Hospital, where his injuries are understood to be serious.

The scene was preserved and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 6666700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson said.