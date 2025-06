A MAN IN his 50s arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences has since been charged.

He is due to appear before a sitting of Monaghan District Court this morning.

The man was arrested on Monday morning by gardaí attached to the human trafficking investigation and co-ordination unit and detained at a Garda Station in the north eastern region.

The arrest came as part of an ongoing garda investigation into human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation and forced criminality.

A statement from gardaí appealed to anyone who may be the victim of human trafficking for sexual exploitation to come forward and speak with them.

Anyone that has information related to human trafficking for sexual or labour exploitation is encouraged to contact gardaí.