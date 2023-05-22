'It was just a job': Man remanded in custody after €2.8m cannabis haul at Dublin Port

A POLISH MAN has been remanded in custody after being charged over a €2.8 million cannabis haul at Dublin Port.

Gardai assisted Revenue officers who seized 154 kilos of cannabis yesterday.

Dominik Gorny, 43, with an address in Poland, was arrested and held pending his appearance before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court this evening.

He was charged with possessing the cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Advertisement

Garda Lianne Byrne, of Store Street station, told the judge that the accused’s reply to charge was: “I have nothing to say; it was just a job. I was transporting. I was just a driver.”

Garda Bryne told the judge the estimated value of the seizure and added that there was an objection to bail.

However, defence solicitor Darren Gray told the court his client was not applying for bail.

The accused, who listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter, did not address the court.

Legal aid was granted after the solicitor said his client had “very little”.

The judge remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.