A YOUNG MAN awaiting trial for engaging in violence at the scene of two killings in a restaurant in Dublin was remanded in custody today after his arrest for breaking bail terms.

Tristan Sherry, 26, died of blunt force trauma to the head after shooting Jason Hennessy Sr at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown last Christmas Eve.

Mr Hennessy, 48, had been having dinner with family and friends before the gun attack, and died 11 days later in hospital.

Gardaí charged Jonas Kabangu, 18, from Blanchardstown in January with engaging in violent disorder in the restaurant on December 24 by using or threatening to use violence with two co-defendants.

The teenager had been granted bail with strict conditions pending his non-jury trial in the Special Criminal Court.

However, gardaí obtained a warrant to arrest Mr Kabangu from Blanchardstown, and he was brought before Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo today in the High Court in Cloverhill, Dublin. Gardaí sought to have his bail rescinded.

Detective Sergeant Mark Murphy agreed with Rachel Cadden BL, for the State, that since May 31, Mr Kabangu failed to sign on at a Garda station, as required by the bail terms, on three dates in August and July.

Advertisement

He had also been ordered to stay out of a particular part of Dublin 15 but was allegedly seen there twice, in June and August, and Detective Sergeant Murphy agreed that there had been a breach of a curfew condition.

Ms Cadden told Mr Justice Naidoo that Mr Kabangu had been told he must not be in contact with the nine named people. However, Detective Sergeant Murphy alleged the teen had been seen on August 11 in a car with three of them.

The detective sergeant agreed with Ms Cadden that he was formally executing the arrest warrant and applying for a one-week remand in custody.

Defence counsel Keith Spencer, instructed by solicitor Simon Fleming, said he had no issue with the application but indicated that his client would give evidence on the next date.

Mr Spencer insisted the State bring the gardaí, who claimed they witnessed the alleged breaches of the conditions, to the court for the resumption of the bail revocation proceedings next Tuesday.

Mr Kabangu and six co-defendants, four of whom are accused of murdering Mr Sherry, have had their case transferred and is still pending before the three-judge Special Criminal Court, which hears cases connected to terrorism or organised crime.

The DPP furnished certificates under section 46.2 of the Offences Against the State Act that, in the cases, “the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.”

In January, Mr Kabangu was granted legal aid after a judge noted he was not working or getting social welfare and lived with his parents. He had supplied a statement of his means.