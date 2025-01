A MAN In his 40s has died following a house fire this morning in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The fire occurred just before 6am and the deceased man’s body remains at the scene.

Advertisement

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem will take place.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said gardaí are “aware of commentary in circulation online in relation to this incident which contains misinformation, disinformation and fake news”.

“Once again, An Garda Síochána appeal to the public to independently verify any information that is shared on social media and/or sent through messaging sharing apps,” said the spokesperson.