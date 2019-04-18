Man in his 60s dies in car crash in Co Clare

A MAN IN his 60s has died in a fatal car collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the single vehicle collision on the R352 near the village of Mountshannon at 2.45pm. It is understood the car left the road and struck a ditch. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

Another man in his 60s was also removed to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators have attended the scene and traffic diversions were put in place.

Gardaí in Killaloe are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065-6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.