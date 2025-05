A MAN HAS died after a car entered the water off Clare Island yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services “attended the scene of a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Glen, Clare Island, Co Mayo”, a garda statement said.

The car entered the water at around 1pm.

The driver, a man aged in his 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s body has been brought to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A Forensic Collision Investigator has examined the scene.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.