A MAN IS in a serious condition in hospital following a stabbing in the Long Mile Road area of Dublin city.

A garda spokesperson said a woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and she is being questioned by investigators.

Advertisement

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred at around 6.20pm on Sunday evening, 21st July 2024 near the Long Mile Road in Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

“A man was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment. His condition is described as serious but stable.

“A woman has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently detained a Garda Station in the DMR under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations ongoing,” a garda spokesman said.