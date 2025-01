A MAN IS in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed a number of times at a commercial premises on the outskirts of Limerick City.

Gardaí said today that the attack happened at Old Cratloe Road around 5pm last Sunday evening.

The injured man, in his 20s, was left with “serious injuries”, gardaí said.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí responded to an incident of assault that occurred in the Old Cratloe Road area, Limerick, on Sunday 12th January 2025, at approximately 5pm.”

“A man in his 20s was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.”

Sources said the man was stabbed “a number of times” following a row.

Meanwhile, gardaí in a separate incident in Limerick in the early hours of yesterday morning, a man suffered stab wounds to his hands after he was allegedly set upon by a number of males who were traveling in a van, sources said.

“Gardaí were alerted to an alleged incident of assault that occurred in the Castletroy area, on Tuesday 14th January 2025, the incident occurred at approximately 4am,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

“A man in his 20s was conveyed to hospital with injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening, the investigation is ongoing,” she added.