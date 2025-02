A MAN HAS been badly wounded in an assault involving a sharp object at central Berlin’s Holocaust memorial, German police have said.

The attack took place at around 6pm (5pm Irish time) on the northern side of the sprawling Holocaust monument, near the U.S. Embassy.

According to Tagesspiegel newspaper, police have cordoned off the site and are carrying out a search.

“A man was seriously injured by an unknown person,” German police said in a post online.

“Rescue workers are caring for several people on site who had to witness the events,” the statement added.

The injured man was taken to hospital shortly after the assault, and is currently being treated.

A police spokeswoman told reporters that “the unknown man attacked the other man, possibly with a sharp object”.

Additional reporting from AFP