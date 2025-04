A MAN WHO kicked his girlfriend twice in the face, and then slashed the throat of a 32-year-old man who later died in hospital, has been jailed for eight years.

Aaron Babbington (31) of no fixed abode had pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Jason Butler on June 14th, 2023 at Grand Parade in Cork city. Mr Butler died at Cork University Hospital two days after the incident. He was predeceased by his parents and three of his six siblings.

Cork Central Criminal Court heard that on the day of the attack Mr Butler, who was from Castleredmond in Midleton in the county bumped into Babbington and his girlfriend by a shop on Grand Parade at about 7pm.

A person working in the shop said that all three were in good form and exchanging banter with each other. The trio were sharing a bottle of vodka and sat down together on a bench at nearby Daunt Square.

Dt Sgt Colin Greenway told Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford that about forty minutes in to the chat Mr Babbington became “frustrated and angry” at the attention his girlfriend was paying to Jason Butler. Dt Sgt Greenway said that the “attention was not reciprocated in any way.”

“An eyewitness passing by heard Aaron Babbington saying he was going to stab [Butler] and making the comment, either, ‘you are going to die’ or ‘you are dead’.

“After these threats, he hit his girlfriend twice in the face and kicked Jason Butler in the head.

“He picked up the bottle of vodka, drank its remaining contents, held it by the neck and attempted to smash it against the Argos building. He made nine unsuccessful attempts.

“His girlfriend and Jason Butler got up to try to escape. Unfortunately, Mr Butler fell to the ground and was unable to regain his feet and was helpless on the ground when Aaron Babbington returned and smashed the bottle off the concrete bench.

“He then turned to Jason Butler and, with the sharp broken bottle, he bent over him, wrapped his arm around his neck, and pressed the bottle into his neck.”

A victim impact statement was handed in to Ms Justice Lankford on behalf of the Butler family. However, it was not read out in court.

Mr Babbington apologised to the Butler family via his barrister Tom Creed.

Mr Creed said that his client hailed from a dysfunctional family background. He stressed that Babbington wanted to address his addiction issues.

“He realises now that his attempt to take the life of another human being has had a serious effect on him. While an unstable environment cannot excuse his behaviour on the day, it is something the court can look at.”

Ms Justice Lankford offered her condolences to the family of the late Jason Butler. She noted that the “entirety of the incident” had been captured on CCTV.

She said that the DPP had accepted a plea of attempted murder in the case arising out of difficulties relating to the exact cause of death.

“It has been difficult for the Prosecution to establish the sole or main cause of Mr Butler’s death.”

She said that Mr Butler died of hypoxic ischemic brain injury, with an out of hospital cardiac arrest, following sharp force injury whilst intoxicated.

Ms Justice Lankford commended a passerby who intervened “very bravely and very expeditiously” when he saw the attack occur.

She said that the victim impact statement submitted by the Butler family was “very moving and very impressive.”

“It is clear Jason Butler was a much loved brother who had family support and family love.”

Ms Justice Lankford said that the attack on Butler by Babbington was “entirely unprovoked.” Babbington, who was jailed for ten years with the last two years suspended, has 143 previous convictions mainly for drug possession and public disorder offences.

Mr Butler was living at SVP Deerpark House Hotel in Friars Walk in Cork at the time of his death. This is a support service which assists people as they attempt to move on from homelessness. He is survived by three brothers and a sister.

The funeral mass for Mr Butler took place at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in his native Midleton, Co Cork. He was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.