Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Man jailed for seven years after smuggling €1.2 million worth of heroin into Dublin airport

Mudassar Khan’s bags were searched and customs official found 13kg of heroin wrapped up in one suitcase.

By Declan Brennan Tuesday 12 Feb 2019, 11:00 PM
21 hours ago 18,921 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4491091
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN CAUGHT smuggling €1.2 million worth of heroin into Dublin airport has been jailed for seven years.

Mudassar Khan (27) had come off a flight from Dubai and was stopped by customs officers when he tried to enter the “blue channel” for travellers within the EU.

His bags were searched and the customs official found 13kg of heroin wrapped up in one suitcase. Gardaí were alerted and arrested Khan.

During an interview, Khan said he lived in the UK and was a drug addict with a drug debt of £2,500. He said he had agreed to transport a package but claimed he thought it was just cigarettes.

Questioned further about who gave him the drugs he told investigators: “I’m not speaking no more, they are going to end up killing us”.

He said he was in fear and couldn’t give names.

“My friend got machine-gunned down for giving names before. I’m in fear. These people go to extremes,” he said.

Khan of Shore Rd., Oldham, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to importation and possession for sale or supply of heroin on 6 October 2018. He has one previous conviction for drug dealing.

Aoife O’Halloran, defending, told the court that her client had become addicted to cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine and built up a drug debt.

She said the debt led to unambiguous threats being made to Khan and he was left in no doubt that he had to transport the drugs.

O’Halloran said the father-of-one was extremely remorseful and had insight into how destructive heroin was. Khan even telephoned Crimestoppers at one stage about heroin in his community, she said.

Judge Melanie Greally said that even if Khan didn’t know he was moving heroin he was extremely reckless to transport such a large amount of contraband.

She noted in mitigation the pressure he was put under, his remorse and the fact that he is a non-national in prison far from home.

Declan Brennan
