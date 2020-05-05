This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Man killed and two others injured after being attacked by water buffalo in Wales

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 19-year-old man was critically injured.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 May 2020, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago
File photo of a water buffalo.
Image: Shutterstock/meunierd
File photo of a water buffalo.
File photo of a water buffalo.
Image: Shutterstock/meunierd

A MAN HAS died and two other people have been injured after being attacked by a water buffalo in Wales, police have confirmed.

Gwent Police received a report of an incident at a commercial property in Gwehelog, Monmouthshire, at around 2.50pm today.

Two men and a woman, all from the Gwehelog area, were attacked by a water buffalo.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Wales Ambulance Service.

A 19-year-old man sustained critical injuries during the incident. He was taken to the University Hospital for Wales by air ambulance for treatment.

A 22-year-old woman sustained a serious injury to her leg. Her injuries are not thought to be critical and she was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital by ambulance.

The water buffalo has been killed.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

