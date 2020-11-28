Man (60s) killed in house fire in Co Roscommon

A MAN IN his 60s has been killed in a house fire in Co Roscommon.
The incident happened at a house in Ballyleague shortly before midnight.
Gardaí and emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Galway.
A garda spokesman said that foul play is not suspected, and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS