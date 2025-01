GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his late 60s in Dublin city centre last night.

One of the men involved became unwell following the incident and was brought to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene is being preserved for forensic and technical examination and inquiries are ongoing.

The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

A garda spokesperson said that the outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam, from the area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.