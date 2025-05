A MAN WHO made bogus calls to the emergency services about bodies floating in the sea off Co Donegal has appeared in court.

Father-of-three Nathan Coughlan also admitted breaking into and robbing churches during a crime spree over a five-year period.

The 28-year-old, who has 197 previous convictions, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to a raft of charges.

The charges relate to ten different incidents, all of which were carried out while Coughlan was either drunk or on drugs.

The accused, who is originally from Ennis in Co Clare, has been in custody at Castlerea Prison since last October.

Garda Sergeant Maurice Doyle and state prosecutor Ms Fiona Crawford outlined the litany of charges and details of the incidents.

In total, the accused was charged with making three separate bogus calls to the emergency services as well as breaking into four different church buildings on various dates.

Coughlan firstly pleaded guilty to making a false report at Single Street, Finner, Bundoran on 11 November, 2019, that a person was on a cliff in horrendous weather conditions which sparked a major rescue alert involving the coastguard, RNLI, fire service, Gardai and ambulance service.

A recording of the bogus call identified Coughlan as the culprit by Garda Mark Geraghty and the accused admitted buying a cheap Nokia phone, using it and then throwing it into the sea.

Coughlan admitted making two more bogus calls saying a body was floating in the sea at Bundoran on 21 February, 2021 and 2 April, 2021.

Again, the emergency services were launched, including the Rescue 118 helicopter, while the cost of just the fire service attending was €1,000, the court was told.

Coughlan was again identified and when interviewed by Gardai, the accused said he felt ashamed and wanted to get help for what he had done while admitting he was drunk at the time.

Garda Doyle along with state barrister, Ms Fiona Crawford, also outlined a number of break-ins and robberies to churches.

He admitted entering the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran on 7 March, 2021 and attempting to steal from four donation boxes after smashing a lock on the church to gain entry.

On 2 October, 2022, Coughlan admitted breaking into the Sacred Heart Church on Station Roa din Mountcharles and causing €630 in criminal damage and stealing €30 from donation boxes.

Coughlan caused criminal damage to a house belonging to Fr Patrick Dunne at Church Street in Ballyshannon on 8 September, 2024, when he ripped beading from a window but was spotted by a local woman.

He fled the scene but was caught on CCTV and admitted carrying out the criminal damage.

The accused also caused €2,700 of damage to stained glass windows when he broke into St Claire’s Church in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on 3 October, 2024.

Damage was also caused to a key lock as well as two candelabras while Coughlan also entered the sacristy of the church and removed the CCTV system valued at €500.

When interviewed, Coughlan said it was him but he couldn’t really tell as he was “off his face” on “ecstasy and cocaine.”

He also pleaded guilty to a number of other burglaries including stealing tools from a house in Kinlough, Co Leitrim and €240 in cash from a cash register at Kernan’s Spar at Moorefield in Ramelton on 1 October, 2024.

He also admitted breaking into Bundoran Adventure Park on 6 March, 2021 and stealing €1,100 of power tools and causing €400 of damage to windows while he was drunk.

Sergeant Doyle said all injured parties had been canvassed but none had made victim impact statements.

Coughlan’s solicitor, Mr Peter Nolan, BL, instructed by solicitor Rory O’Brien, said he has had a long relationship with Coughlan and that he was resolute at all times about pleading guilty.

He said his latest probation is not encouraging and places him at a very high risk of reoffending but that he has been in custody, is now drug-free and is an enhanced prisoner.

He gave a background to the accused man’s life stating that he left school at fifteen and has had no meaningful employment in his life.

Mr Nolan admitted Coughlan’s previous convictions are extensive and the probation report did not show any green shoots but suggested the green shoots are in prison where he is trying to do his best to deal with his drug problem.

Coughlan took to the witness box and apologised to everyone he had hurt and admitted that he put himself on a “self destruct mode”.

Although he has not seen his three children for a number of months, Coughlan was adamant that if he stays off the drugs he has a chance of getting back with his partner and seeing his kids once more.

Asked by Mr Nolan if he had enough motivation to do this Coughlan replied “I do, I don’t want them going down the same road as me.”

And he added “I’m sorry for what I did, although I never physically hurt anyone, I know the psychological effect it can have. I know it can be mentally and financially damaging and I’m sorry for doing that.

“I had an addiction and my head was just fried. The last thirteen years of my life was getting intolerable and it had to come to an end.”

Judge John Aylmer remanded Coughlan in custody for final sentence on 4 June.