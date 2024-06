A MAN IS recovering in hospital after a Dublin city centre assault which happened last night.

The incident, according to gardaí, happened in Coles Lane near Henry Street in Dublin 1 at approximately 11:30pm.

“A man in his 30s was taken to the Mater Hospital with injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

“A man in his 20s was arrested a short time after the incident and he is currently being detained at a Garda Station in Dublin city under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.