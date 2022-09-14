Man released without charge after being arrested for insider trading

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MALE ARRESTED for the offence of insider trading earlier this week has been released without charge.
The investigation commenced following a report to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) from the Central Bank of Ireland.
The man was arrested by detectives from the GNECB on Tuesday and detained in a south Dublin Garda Station, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
On Tuesday, gardaí said the extensive investigation carried out by the GNECB had progressed with the assistance of personnel attached to the Central Bank of Ireland.
A garda spokesperson said “their expertise and experience had been invaluable”.
Gardaí confirmed today that the man arrested has since been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper
