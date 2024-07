A MAN HAS been rescued from the sea off the coast of West Donegal after he fell overboard from a boat.The incident happened at 5am this morning between Inisbofin island and Magheraroarty.A search was immediately launched for the man.Among the rescue teams who took part were the Coast Guard helicopter and the Bunbeg Coast Guard.However, a local boat spotted the man and managed to pluck him from the sea.He was taken to Magheraroarty Pier where he was medically assessed.

He is not understood to have suffered any life-threatening injuries as a result of his ordeal.

It was the second maritime emergency sparked off the coast of Donegal over the weekend.

On Saturday a kayaker was reported missing off West Donegal when he did not return to base at the expected time.

Members of the Bunbeg Coast Guard and the Rescue 118 helicopter were called into action to search off the coast of Gaoth Dobhair.

Thankfully the emergency services were stood down at around 11:30am, after the kayaker was located safe and well on nearby Inis Sionnaigh island.