Friday 31 January, 2020
Man shot dead in India after taking over 20 children hostage at his daughter's birthday

His wife was also beaten to death during the incident.

By AFP Friday 31 Jan 2020, 8:56 AM
40 minutes ago 3,715 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4987340
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN WHO held two dozen children hostage at his daughter’s birthday party was shot dead by police before locals beat his wife to death as she tried to escape, authorities have said.

All 23 children – the youngest was aged six months – were rescued as anxious parents gathered outside the house in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday.

The man, identified as Subhash Batham, was demanding that murder charges against him be dropped as well as a ransom of 10 million rupees ($140,000) per child, policeman Amit Mishra said.

“He fired several rounds, injuring a few persons,” Mishra said. ”We tried to negotiate with him but to no avail. Concerned over safety of the children, we eventually broke open the rear door of the house and shot him.”

The man, who was apparently celebrating his daughter’s first birthday, was out on bail over the murder charge.

Local media reports in Farrukhabad district said commandos had been flown in and were kept on standby.

The wife was killed as she tried to run away. ”She was rescued and taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries,” Mishra said.

- © AFP 2020

